UP Board Exams Class 10th, Class 12th Date Sheet 2023: UPMSP to release High School, Intermediate Exam timetable at upmsp.edu.in, check how to download PDF

UP Board Class 12th, Class 10th Exams date sheet 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to release the UP Board Class 12th and Class 10th exams date sheet 2023 soon. According to media reports, the timetable for UP Board Intermediate and High School exams is expected to be released in the coming week. However, there has not been any official confirmation on the release of the UP Board Exam Datesheet 2023 yet.

Once released, Class 12 and Class 10 students can check the timetable of their board exams on UPMSP's official website at upmsp.edu.in.

While a total of 27,50,871 students have registered to appear for the 2023 Class 12th UP Board exams, 31,16,458 students have applied to write the 2023 UP Board Class 10th exams.

UP Board exam timetable: Know how to check Class 12, Class 10 date sheet

1. Once released, UP Board Class 12 and Class 10 students can check their date sheets on Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad's official website -- upmsp.edu.in.



2. On the homepage, UP Board Intermediate and High School students need to scroll down and look for the "Important notice and download" section.



3. They then need to search for the "UP Board Class 12 date sheet" or "UP Board Class 10 date sheet" link under the "Important notice and download" section



4. Click on the link and you will be redirected to a new page.



5. The UP Board Class 12th date sheet or UP Board Class 10th date sheet will appear on your mobile or desktop screens.

UP Board Exams 2023 datesheet: Intermediate, High School papers to begin in March

Looking at the past few years' trends, the 2023 UP Board Class 12th and Class 10th exams are likely to begin in March and conclude in April.

In 2021, the UPMSP conducted UP Board Intermediate exams from March to April.

UP Board Class 10, Class 12 exams to have 'stitched' answer sheets

For the first time, over 58 lakh students -- who have registered to appear in the UP Board high school and intermediate examinations 2023 -- will get stitched answer sheets. UPSMP's move is aimed at preventing the copy mafia from deliberately changing the answer sheets of meritorious students at different exam centers as witnessed in previous years.

According to the officials, the decision has been taken after UP Board's experiment to provide stitched answer sheets to 10 sensitive districts, where such practices were feared in 2020, yielded desired results.

In the earlier examinations, the copying mafia used to take out the cover page of the usual stapled answer sheets of meritorious students at the centres and put it on the copies of the weaker students in lieu of cash, after the examination was over.

In many such cases, the Board has acted against centre managers and teachers besides debarring the guilty schools from the examination over such incidents.

To prevent this, it started providing stitched answer sheets to select districts where such practices were reported in 2020.