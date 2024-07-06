UP Board Scrutiny Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 Released At upmsp.edu.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UP Board Scrutiny Result 2024: The UP Board result 2024 has been released for the students who applied for scrutiny. For both the 10th and 12th grades, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP, has released the UP Board Scrutiny Result 2024. Students who applied scrutiny can visit the official website, upmsp.edu.in, to view and download their updated marksheet.

The UP Board results were released in April, and individuals who were unsatisfied with their results had the opportunity to request an examination. Now that the scrutiny result has been uploaded, all five regional offices—Meerut, Bareilly, Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur—have done so. 12,206 applications were received in the Prayagraj region for review. 3,891 students' grades have been revised out of this total.

UP Board Result 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit upmsp.edu.in, the official website.

2. Select the UP Board scrutiny result by region from the homepage that appears.

3. The roll numbers of the candidates whose marks were altered would appear in a new PDF file.

4. Proceed to access your updated UP Board scrutiny marksheet by logging in to the website.

The schedule for the 10th and 12th compartment/improvement exams has also been released by UPMSP, and they will take place on July 20. As a result, the compartment exams for Classes 10 and 12 will be administered in the morning from 8:00 AM to 11:15 AM and 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM, respectively, in the afternoon session.