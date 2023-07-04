UP Board Scrutiny Result 2023: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th To Be Released Soon At upmsp.edu.in- Steps To Check Scorecard Here

UP Board Scrutiny Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Board Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPSMP, has notified the date for the scrutiny examinations results. According to an official announcement issued today, July 3, 2023, by UP Board Secretary Dibyakant Shukla, the scrutiny results will be announced on July 6, 2023. When it is available, students will be able to download it from the official website - upmsp.edu.in.

The date has been announced, but no time has been specified. Scrutiny results will be issued for students who applied in both classes 10 and 12.

UP Board Scrutiny Result 2023: Steps to check scorecard here

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPMSP at www.upresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the appropriate link on the homepage based on the scrutiny process you have applied for (UP Board Scrutiny Result 12th 2023 or UP Board Scrutiny Result 10th 2023).

Step 3: If you have applied for the revaluation process, click on “UPMSP 10th and 12th Revaluation Result 2023” according to your class.

Step 4: Enter your School Code, Roll Number, and the displayed captcha on the Result login page, then click on the “submit” button.

Step 5: Your UPMSP Scrutiny Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print your UP Board Scrutiny Result 2023 for future reference.

The results for the Board of Secondary Education's five regional offices will be announced on July 6. A total of 24,557 students applied for answer sheet review, including 3,903 Class 10 students and 20,654 Class 12 students.

The UP Board Results 2023 were released on April 25, 2023 this year. Class 12 had an overall pass rate of 75.52 percent, while Class 10 had an overall pass percentage of 89.78 percent. A total of 27,69,258 pupils registered for Class 12 and 31,16,487 students took the Class 10 exam