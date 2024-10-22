UP DElEd 2024: Registration Ends Today At updeled.gov.in- Here’s How To Apply

UP DElEd 2024: The Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh will close the UP DElEd 2024 application window today, October 22, 2024. Eligible candidates interested in applying for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) courses can submit their applications through the official website at updeled.gov.in.The application process for UP DElEd 2024 was reopened on October 16. According to the official notification, candidates can pay the application fee until October 23, and the deadline for printing the application form is October 25. The UP DElEd state merit list will be created based on the percentages obtained in high school, intermediate, and graduation exams. There will be no correction window for the application form, so candidates are advised to thoroughly review and verify their details before submitting the form.

Application forms will only be deemed complete after the submission of the application fee. Once the payment is confirmed by the bank, candidates can proceed to print out the form. Reserved category candidates from states or UTs outside Uttar Pradesh will be considered as unreserved category candidates. The counselling process is being conducted for 2,33,350 DElEd seats in Uttar Pradesh. Last year, out of 3,36,187 applicants, only 1,63,250 candidates completed the admission process for these seats.

UP DElEd 2024: Steps to apply here

Visit the official UP DElEd website at updeled.gov.in.

Click on the UP DElEd registration link on the homepage.

Carefully read the instructions and complete the first part, which is candidate registration.

Proceed to pay the application fee and print the receipt.

Move on to the second part by submitting your registration details.

Upload your scanned photo and signature.

Finally, download and save the completed application form.

The application fee for UP DElEd 2024 is ₹700 for general and OBC category candidates, ₹500 for SC and ST candidates, and ₹200 for PwD candidates. The UP DElEd Admission 2024 process involves multiple stages. It starts with the entrance examination, followed by a counseling session, and ends with document verification. Candidates must successfully pass all three stages. The merit list is generated based on the percentages obtained in high school, intermediate, and graduation exams.