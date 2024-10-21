UP DElEd 2024 Registration Ends Tomorrow At updeled.gov.in- Check Steps To Register Here

UP DElEd 2024: The Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh will close the UP DElEd 2024 application window on Tuesday, October 22, 2024. Eligible candidates interested in applying for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) courses can submit their applications through the official website at updeled.gov.in. The deadline to pay the application fee is October 23, 2024, and the application form can be printed by October 25, 2024. The admission fee is ₹700 for General and OBC candidates and ₹500 for SC and ST candidates. The application fee for PwD category candidates is ₹200. According to the earlier schedule, the UP DElEd state merit list was set to be released on October 16, with the first phase of counselling planned from October 17 to 30. The admission process for the first round was expected to be finalized by November 13, 2024.

The UP DElEd Admission 2024 process consists of several stages. It begins with the entrance examination, followed by a counseling session, and concludes with document verification. Candidates are required to pass all three stages. The merit list is created based on the percentages secured in high school, intermediate, and graduation exams. "Applications through any medium other than online will not be accepted or considered. The remaining guidelines and conditions provided in the previously published release dated September 11, 2024, will remain the same," reads the official notification.

UP DElEd 2024: Steps to register here

Visit the official UP DElEd website at updeled.gov.in.

On the homepage, select the UP DElEd 2024 registration link.

Enter the required credentials to register.

Complete the application form and pay the necessary fee.

Submit the form.

Download the confirmation page and print it for future reference.

The merit list will be compiled based on the percentages obtained in high school, intermediate, and graduate exams as provided in the online application form. It will be prepared by the Secretary of the Examination Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh Prayagraj, in coordination with NIC Lucknow.