UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024 Admit Cards To Be Released On August 20 At uppbpb.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced the release date for the UP Police Admit Card 2024. The hall tickets for Constable posts will be available for download starting August 20, 2024. Candidates can access their admit cards from the official UPPRPB website at uppbpb.gov.in, with the download link becoming active at 5 pm.

The Board issued the district intimation slip on August 16, 2024. The UP Police Constable examination is scheduled for August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31, 2024, across 67 exam centers in the state. The exam will be conducted in two shifts: the first shift from 10 am to 12 noon, and the second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.The UP Police Constable Recruitment Drive 2024 aims to fill a total of 60,244 vacancies. These include 24,102 positions for unreserved candidates, 6,024 for the economically weaker section (EWS), 12,650 for scheduled caste (SC), 1,204 for scheduled tribe (ST), and 16,264 for other backward classes (OBC).

UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official UPPBPB website at uppbpb.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the UP Police Admit Card 2024 link.

Enter your login details and click submit.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Review the details and download the page.

Print a hard copy for future reference.

According to the official notice, if any candidate encounters difficulties in downloading or checking the Examination City Information Slip for Direct Recruitment 2023 to the posts of Reserve Civil Police, they can contact the helpline numbers 8867786192 or 9773790762 for assistance.