UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 Released At uppbpb.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRB) has released the UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 for the exams held on August 23 and 24. Candidates who appeared for the written exams on these dates can now download the provisional answer key from the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. The board has provided a window to raise objections against the provisional key, with the deadline for the August 23 exam objections set for September 15, and the deadline for the August 24 exam objections on September 16, 2024. The answer key for the August 25 exam will be released on September 13, with the objection period closing on September 17. Each exam date’s answer key and objection window are being handled separately.

The UP Police Constable examination was held in two phases: the first phase on August 23, 24, and 25, and the second phase on August 30 and 31, 2024. Approximately 28.91 lakh candidates appeared in phase 1, while 19.26 lakh candidates participated in phase 2. The exam was conducted at 1,174 centres across 67 districts in the state.

UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official UPPBPB website at uppbpb.gov.in.

On the homepage, enter your registration number, date of birth, and question booklet number.

Click to proceed, and you will be redirected to the login page.

Log in with your credentials, and the answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Review it, download the file, and save a printed copy for future reference.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) is set to fill 60,244 Constable positions through this recruitment drive. The UP Police Constable exam was held in two phases: August 23, 24, and 25, followed by August 30 and 31, 2024. Initially, the exam was conducted on February 17 and 18, 2024, with over 48 lakh candidates participating. However, it was cancelled on February 24 due to a question paper leak. The state government ordered a re-examination within six months.