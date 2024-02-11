UP Police Constable City Slip 2024 Released At uppbpb.gov.in- Check Details Here

UP Police Exam 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) released the city intimation slip for the state police constable recruitment on February 10, 2024. The slip, which is crucial for the written examination, can be downloaded from the official website at uppbpb.gov.in. The written exam for UP Police constable recruitment is scheduled for February 17 and 18, 2024, with two shifts each day: 10 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 5 pm.

UP Police Exam City Slip: Direct Link

Candidates must obtain their UP Police constable admit card 2024, which will be available from February 12. It is mandatory for candidates to bring both the admit card and a valid photo ID to the exam center for verification. A significant number of candidates, totaling 50,14,921, are expected to participate in the UP Police recruitment exam 2024.

UP Police Exam City Slip 2024: Steps To Download

- Go to the official website uppbpb.gov.in.

- On the homepage, click on the exam city slip link for the post of Constable (Civil Police) - 2023

- Enter your login credentials such as application number and password.

- Check details and download the UP Police exam city slip

- Take a printout for future reference.

The UP Police constable Recruitment drive 2024 aims to fill 60,244 vacancies, with distribution among various categories. Among these, 24,102 posts are reserved for unreserved candidates, 6,024 for Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 12,650 for Scheduled Caste (SC), 1,204 for Scheduled Tribe (ST), and 16,264 for Other Backward Classes (OBC).