UP Police Constable Result 2024 Declared At uppbpb.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UP Police Constable 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced the 2024 police constable exam results. Candidates who took the UP Police Constable Exam 2024 can check and download their results from the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. The Police Board will also publish the cutoff marks for each category (General/OBC/SC/ST/EWS) along with the UP Police Constable Result. Candidates who meet the category-specific cutoff marks will be deemed qualified for the next stage of recruitment, which is the physical test. This year, a total of 48,17,441 candidates registered for the UP Police Constable recruitment exam, including 15 lakh women candidates.

Approximately 34.6 lakh candidates took the written test. The UP Police Constable written exam was conducted in two phases: on August 23, 24, 25, and again on August 30, 31. The board plans to fill 60,244 vacancies through this exam, with 20% (12,049) reserved for female candidates. The remaining 48,195 vacancies are for male candidates. On October 30, the board released the final answer key, which was available for download at uppbpb.gov.in until November 9.

UP Police Constable 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official website: uppbpb.gov.in.

Click on the link for 'UP Police Constable Result 2024.'

Enter your registration number, date of birth, and other required details.

The UP Police Constable Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future use.

Once the DV/PST phase is completed, the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be conducted for the qualified candidates. The PET is scheduled for the third week of January 2025. Candidates are advised to regularly check the board's website for any updates or notifications related to the examination process.