UP Police Constable Result 2024 To Be OUT Anytime Soon At uppbpb.gov.in- Check Important Details Here

UP Police Constable Result 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is expected to release the results of the Constable recruitment exam soon at the official website. Once announced, candidates can check their scorecards and category-wise cut-off marks on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. Earlier this month, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) to finalize and announce the results for the Constable recruitment by the end of this month. He also emphasized the need to expedite the recruitment process for vacant posts while maintaining the integrity of the examinations.

The Uttar Pradesh Constable recruitment exam was conducted in two phases. The first phase took place on August 23, 24, and 25, 2024, and the second phase on August 30 and 31, 2024. Each exam day had two shifts: from 10 AM to 12 PM and from 3 PM to 5 PM. The UPPRB examined approximately 18 lakh candidates across 1,174 exam centers located in 67 districts throughout the state. To ensure fairness in the examination process, the board implemented biometric verification methods, including fingerprint and facial recognition of candidates. The UP Police Constable result was anticipated by the end of October, but it has not yet been released. A notification regarding the result date and time is expected to be available soon on uppbpb.gov.in.

UP Police Constable Result 2024: Steps to check here

Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in.

Click on the Constable Recruitment Exam Result link available on the homepage.

Enter the required login details on the new window.

Submit the information to view your result.

Download and save a copy of the scorecard for future reference.

After the results are announced, candidates who qualify will advance to the next stages of the recruitment process, which include:

Physical Efficiency Test (PET): Candidates must clear the physical test, which assesses their fitness and endurance. Document Verification: Qualified candidates will be required to present their original documents for verification.

The provisional answer keys for each exam day were released individually, with separate objection windows provided for each. The deadline for submitting objections for the final exam date was September 19, 2024. After the provisional answer keys were released, the UPPRPB invited candidates to submit objections. These objections will be reviewed while preparing the final answer key. The final answer key and cut-off marks will be published together with the announcement of the results.