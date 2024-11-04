UP Police Constable Result 2024 To Be OUT Soon At uppbpb.gov.in- Steps To Check Here

UP Police Constable Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is expected to release the results for the Constable recruitment exam soon. On Saturday, the board published the final answer key for all exam days and shifts, with the results to follow on uppbpb.gov.in. Approximately 48 lakh candidates appeared for this year's Constable recruitment exam, which was conducted in two phases. The first phase took place on August 23, 24, and 25, while the second phase occurred on August 30 and 31. Earlier this month, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) to finalize and announce the results for the Constable recruitment by the end of this month. He also emphasized the need to expedite the recruitment process for vacant posts while maintaining the integrity of the examinations.

The UPPRB examined approximately 18 lakh candidates across 1,174 exam centers located in 67 districts throughout the state. To ensure fairness in the examination process, the board implemented biometric verification methods, including fingerprint and facial recognition of candidates. The UP Police Constable result was anticipated by the end of October, but it has not yet been released. A notification regarding the result date and time is expected to be available soon on uppbpb.gov.in.

UP Police Constable Result 2025: Here's how to check

Visit the official website at uppbpb.gov.in.

Navigate to the results section on the homepage.

Click on the link for the Constable recruitment exam results.

Enter your login credentials.

Submit the details and view your result.

After the results are announced, candidates who qualify will advance to the next stages of the recruitment process, which include:

Physical Efficiency Test (PET): Candidates must clear the physical test, which assesses their fitness and endurance.

Document Verification: Qualified candidates will be required to present their original documents for verification.

As per the final answer key issued by the UP Police Recruitment Board, objections raised on 70 questions have been upheld. A total of 25 questions have been cancelled. Additionally, for 29 questions, two answer options have been deemed correct. Candidates who selected either of these options will receive marks for those questions.