UP Police Constable Result 2024 To Be Released By Month End, Confirms CM Yogi Adityanath- Check Steps To Download Here

UP Police Constable Result 2024: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has confirmed that the UP Police Constable Result 2024 will be declared by the end of October. The CM has instructed the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) to finalize and release the results within this timeframe. The UPPBPB Constable written exam was conducted in two phases: August 23, 24, and 25, 2024, for the first phase, and August 30 and 31, 2024, for the second phase. The exam took two shifts daily, from 10 AM to 12 noon and from 3 PM to 5 PM.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has confirmed the release date for the UP Police Constable Result 2024. The results are expected to be announced by the end of October. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will publish the results on its official website, uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates will need their application number and date of birth to access the results. Stay updated on the expected cut-off marks and result announcements. The UP Police Constable recruitment exam took place on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31, 2024, with nearly 40 lakh candidates awaiting the outcome.

“Prepare to release the result of Police Constable Recruitment Exam by the end of this month. The recruitment process for vacant posts should be accelerated, the purity of the examinations must be ensured at all costs: Chief Minister Shri @myogiadityanath Ji Maharaj,” reads the official twitter handle.

UP Police Constable 2024: Here’s how to check

Go to the official UPPBPB website at uppbpb.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for "UP Police Constable Result 2024."

Enter your login details and submit.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Review your result and download the page.

Print a hard copy for future reference.

The UP Police Constable exam was conducted at 1,174 centers across 67 districts in the state. To prevent malpractices, the board implemented biometric verification, including fingerprint and facial recognition of candidates. This year, approximately 48 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. Of these, 28.91 lakh took part in the first phase, while 19.26 lakh participated in the second phase. A board official noted that 31.38% of candidates were absent during the first phase of the exam.