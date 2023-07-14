UPJEE 2023 Application Open Till July 14, Apply At jeecup.admissions.nic.in

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council (JEECUP) has re-opened the online application window for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) 2023. This is a state-level entrance exam for admission into various polytechnic and diploma courses in engineering and management. The last date to apply for the UPJEE is July 14. Candidates who wish to pursue polytechnic and other diploma courses can fill out the form through the official website, which is https://jeecup.admissions.nic.in/. Some of the programmes that are offered under UPJEE include Diploma in Engineering, Fashion Designing, Diploma in Pharmacy among others. The exam is scheduled to be held from July 26 to August 1.

UPJEE 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPJEE — https://jeecup.admissions.nic.in/.



Step 2: Click on the link ‘Apply for Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic)’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Register by filling in your basic details.

Step 4: Access application form and complete it by entering required details.

Step 5: Upload documents such as class 10 marksheet, photo and signature.

Step 6: Pay the application fee.

Step 7: Check and submit the registration form.

The application fee for the General and OBC categories of candidates is Rs 300 while SC/ST category candidates have to pay RS 200.

To become eligible for the test, the candidate needs to be an Indian citizen and the minimum age should be 14 years. There is no upper age limit. The applicant also should have passed class 10 with at least 35 percent marks.

Similarly, for Diploma in Pharmacy, the minimum educational qualification is class 12 pass with physics and chemistry as compulsory subjects along with biology or mathematics. For Biotechnology, the applicant should have a B.Sc degree in Biology, Chemistry / Biochemistry subjects.

JEECUP started the online registration for UPJEE on March 6 which concluded on June 20. It later reopened for two days — July 13 and 14. The admit cards will be issued on July 16. The candidates can download their admit card from the official website of JEECUP before the exam.