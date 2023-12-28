UPPBPB UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Registration Begins at uppbpb.gov.in- Check Details Here

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has started the registration exercise for the UPPBPB UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023 for a total of 60244 vacancies. Candidates who are interested in applying for the constable post can visit the official UPPBPB website.

The UPPBPB registration process will be over on January 16, 2024, and the last date for submitting the application fee is January 18, 2024. This recruitment is to fill up 60244 posts in the UP Police Constable organization.

Candidates who are interested in applying for these posts should have passed class 10 or class 12 from any recognized board of institutes. For male candidates, the age limit should be between 18 and 25 years, and for female candidates, it's between 18 and 28 for applying for the examination.

UPPBPB UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Steps to Apply.

Visit the official website of the UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

Click on the recruitment link available on the official website.

Now click on the link that reads, Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment.

Get yourself registered by filling out the form on the screen.

Make the payment for the application fee and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy for future reference.

The application fee is 400/- for all the candidates. The mode of payment should be online.