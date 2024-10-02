UPPRB UP Police Constable Result 2024 To Be OUT Anytime Soon At uppbpb.gov.in- Check Details Here

UP Police Constable Result 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment results are eagerly awaited and the results will be released soon. However, there’s no official date and time regarding the release of the results. Once announced, candidates can check them on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) at uppbpb.gov.in. The provisional answer key has already been released, and candidates were invited to submit objections. After reviewing these objections, the final answer key will be published. The first phase of the exam took place on August 23, 24, and 25, while the second phase was held on August 30 and 31, conducted in two shifts: from 10 AM to 12 PM and from 3 PM to 5 PM. Over 28 lakh candidates participated in the exam, which aims to fill over 60,000 constable posts. The final answer key and results are expected to be released together on the official website.

The UP Police Constable exam, initially held in February, was later cancelled due to allegations of malpractice and a paper leak. Following student protests, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the cancellation of the exam and promised a re-exam within six months. Admit cards for the August re-exam were issued separately for each exam date. Candidates are encouraged to regularly check the official website to stay updated on important notifications.

UP Police Constable 2024: Here’s how to check results

Visit the official website i.e.uppbpb.gov.in

On the homepage, navigate to the "Latest News" section.

Click on the link for the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable result.

Log in using the required credentials.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Review your result, download it, and take a printout for future reference.

The answer keys for all exam days and shifts have been released. The objection window for the last exam date closed on September 19. The board will now release the final answer keys and announce the results on uppbpb.gov.in. The first phase of the exam took place on August 23, 24, and 25, with approximately 28.91 lakh candidates appearing. The second phase was held on August 30 and 31, with around 19.26 lakh participants.