UPPSC Announces Dates For RO-ARO And PCS Prelims; Exams Scheduled In Multiple Shifts

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Tuesday announced the new dates for the RO-ARO and PCS Preliminary Examinations.

According to an official statement, the Provincial Civil Service Pre exam is going to be held on December 7 and 8 in two sessions across 41 districts in the state. The first session of pre-examinations will take place from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and the second session from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

The Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) Preliminary Examination will be held on December 22 and 23, with three shifts scheduled. The first two shifts will take place on December 22, with the first shift from 9 am to noon and the second from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm and the third shift will be conducted on December 23, from 9 am to noon.

As per the statement, A total of 10.76 lakh candidates have registered for the exam.

As per the statement, following the Commission's guidelines, if the number of candidates in a single shift exceeds 5 lakh, the exam must be conducted in multiple shifts. As a result, the exams have been scheduled accordingly.