UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2023 RELEASED At uppsc.up.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard

UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2023: The Provincial Civil Service (PCS) Mains result for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate exam has been announced by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) for the year 2023. Candidates can access the UPPSC PCS Main result 2023 on the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. Successful candidates, whose roll numbers are listed in the result PDF, are now eligible to proceed to the interview round. A total of 451 candidates will be participating in the UPPSC PCS interview. To obtain the result, candidates need to log in using their registration number and date of birth.

UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2023: Direct Link

UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2023: Steps To Download

- Visit the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

- Click on UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2023 available on Whats New section.

- A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.

- Download and take a printout of the same for further need.

It's worth noting that the UPPSC had previously rescheduled the PCS Mains exam date due to a clash with the UPSC exam. Initially slated for September 23, the UPPSC combined state or subordinate services Main exam eventually took place from September 26 to September 29, 2023.

The UPPSC PCS main examination was conducted over four days, from September 26 to September 29, 2023, with two shifts each day - from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm. A total of 3,658 candidates participated in the UPPSC PCS Main examination. The recruitment drive by UPPSC aims to fill approximately 173 vacancies for combined state/upper subordinate services within the department.