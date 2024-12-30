UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2024 Objection Window Closes Tomorrow At uppsc.up.nic.in- Check Steps To Raise Objection Here

UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will close the objection window for the PCS Preliminary Exam 2024 answer key on December 31, 2024. Candidates who took the exam and want to challenge any errors in the provisional answer key must submit their objections online before the deadline. The UPPSC PCS prelims exam took place on December 22, 2024, in two shifts across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Out of 5,76,154 registered candidates, only 2,41,212 (about 42%) appeared for the exam. The UPPSC PCS prelims 2024 exam follows a negative marking system of 0.33 marks for wrong answers. If more than one answer is marked for a question, it will be treated as incorrect, even if one of the answers is correct, and a penalty will be applied. The exam took place on December 22, 2024, in two shifts: the first from 9:30 am to 11:30 am, and the second from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm, across various districts in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) holds a state-level exam to select candidates for various jobs in the Uttar Pradesh government. The exam has three stages: prelims, mains, and an interview.

UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2024: Here’s how to raise objections

Go to the official UPPSC website: uppsc.up.nic.in.

Log in with your registration number and password.

Click on the "Answer Key Objection" link.

Choose the questions you want to challenge.

Upload the required documents as proof.

Submit your objection and save the acknowledgment for future use.

The schedule was revised in response to extensive feedback from candidates who opposed the two-day exam format. Many aspirants expressed concerns about the normalization process used to balance scores across multiple shifts and strongly favored a "one day, one exam" approach. The initial two-day plan was partly due to logistical challenges, such as a shortage of exam centers to accommodate the large number of applicants. However, the commission adjusted the schedule to address these issues and make the process more convenient for candidates.