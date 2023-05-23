UPSC 2022 Final Result Toppers List: UPSC IAS Final Result 2022 Declared, 6 Girls In Top 10 With Ishita Kishore As The Topper

UPSC CSE 2022 Result: The final UPSC CSE 2022 result has been declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Ishita Kishore took first place in the 2022 CSE exam. The final results are accessible to candidates on the UPSC website, www.upsc.gov.in. Check the direct link here. One of the toughest tests in the world is the UPSC Civil Services Exam. The Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other Group A and B civil services recruit candidates using this examination, which is administered annually by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The commission released a list of the UPSC Civil Services Toppers 2022 along with the UPSC CSE Main Result 2022. The names of the All India Rank holders are listed here for candidates to take a look at.

A total of 933 candidates have been recommended to be appointed to various services across the UPSC service spectrum.

UPSC 2022 Final Result Toppers List

Ishita Kishore has topped with the AIR-1 in UPSC IAS results 2022 while there are 6 girls in the top 10 of the toppers list. The top 4 rank holders in UPSC Final Results 2022 are all held by girls.

These candidates have been recommended for appointment at- Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service, Central Services, Group A and Group B.

The three stages of the UPSC Civil Services exam are the Preliminary exam, the Main exam, and the Personality test or Interview round. These applicants, who have been shortlisted in the UPSC IAS Final Result 2023, were chosen by the commission following the personality test, which is the final step in the IAS selection process, as per the protocol.

Candidates can visit upsc.gov.in/FR-CSM-22-engl-230523.pdf to view the full list of UPSC IAS All India Rank Holders 2022.