UPSC CDS 1 2024 Final Merit List Released At upsc.gov.in- Steps To Download Here

UPSC CDS 1 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final merit list for UPSC CDS I 2024. Candidates who took the Combined Defence Services exam can view and download the merit list from UPSC's official website: upsc.gov.in. A total of 590 candidates have been selected for the final list, including 470 male and 120 female candidates. They will join the 121st Short Service Commission Course (Men) and the 35th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course, starting in April 2025.

“The list of 121st Short Service Commission (Men) (NT) (UPSC) Course also includes the names of some of the candidates who were recommended earlier on the basis of the result of the same examination for admission to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course(s),” reads the official notification.

Among the men, Ranbir Negi, Archit Chauhan, and Devendra Sharma secured the top three positions. Among the women, Divya, Pranjal Nangare, and Mansi Basera claimed the top three spots. UPSC stated that the medical examination results were not considered when preparing the UPSC CDS 2024 merit list. Additionally, all candidates' selection is provisional, and the verification of their date of birth and educational qualifications will be conducted by Army Headquarters.

UPSC CDS 1 2024: Steps to download here

Go to UPSC's official website: upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, find the ‘What’s New’ section and click on the link titled “Final Result: Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2024 (OTA).”

A PDF with the list of qualifying candidates will open.

Look for your roll number and name in the PDF.

Download the PDF and print it for future reference.

“The candidature of all the candidates is Provisional. Verification of Date of Birth and Educational Qualification of these Candidates will be done by Army Head Quarter,” reads the official notice. The candidates' marks will be made available on the Commission’s website within 15 days of the final result announcement and will remain accessible for 30 days.