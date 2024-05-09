Advertisement
UPSC CDS 2024 RESULT

UPSC CDS 1 Result 2024 Declared On upsc.gov.in, Direct Link To Download List Here

UPSC CDS 12024 result is now available on the official website - upsc.gov.in, scroll down for the direct link to download the PDF.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: May 09, 2024, 09:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
UPSC CDS Result 2024: The Union Public Service Commission has declared the result of the Combined Defence Service, CDS 1 2024 exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the CDS 2024 result PDF from the official website - upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CDS Result 2024 Declared: Here's How To Download 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the UPSC

Step 2: Click on the link that reads- "Written Result - Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2024"

UPSC CDS 1 Result 2024 - Direct Link

Step 3: The PDF will open on your screen

Step 4: Download the UPSC CDS 1 Result PDF and check for your roll number and 

UPSC CDS Result 2024: What Is Next?

The board has selected 8373 candidates for the interview round. Selected candidates will be called for the SSB interview.  The selected candidates will be required to register themselves on the recruiting directorate website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in to enable them to receive call-up information for the SSB interview. 
CDS I 2024 was held on 21 April 2024 for English Paper, General Knowledge Paper and Elementary Mathematics Paper. 

