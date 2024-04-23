UPSC CDS 2 2023-24 Final Result Released At upsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UPSC CDS 2 2023-24: The Union Public Service Commission announced the UPSC CDS II Final Result 2023 on April 22, 2204. Candidates who took the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2023, can view their results on UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in. A total of 197 candidates have qualified based on the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2023 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission in September, 2023 and SSB interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the157 th (DE) Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course i.e. No. 216 F(P) Course.

UPSC CDS Result 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in. Click on the UPSC CDS II Final Result 2023 link on the homepage. A new PDF file will open, prompting candidates to confirm their roll numbers. Download the page and retain a printed copy for future use.

The candidates' marks will be published on the Internet upon the announcement of the final results of the Officers' Training Academy (OTA) for the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2023.