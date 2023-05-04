UPSC CDS I Result 2023 Declared at upsc.gov.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

The Union Public Service Commission declared the UPSC CDS I Result 2023 on 4 May 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Combined Defence Services Examination I can check the results by visiting the official website of UPSC- upsc.gov.in. Candidates who qualified in the written exam and given their first choice as Army (IMA/OTA) are required to register themselves on the recruiting directorate website of Indian Army in order to enable them to receive call up information for SSB interview. Those candidates who have already registered on the recruiting directorate website are advised not to register again.

UPSC CDS 1 Result 2023: Direct Link

UPSC CDS I Result 2023: Steps To Check Scorecard

- Go to the official website of UPSC- upsc.gov.in

- On the homepage, click on UPSC CDS I Result 2023 link

- A new PDF where candidates will be able to check their roll numbers

- Download and take a printout of the same for future reference

UPSC CDS Result 2023: Stages After Qualifying CDS exam

Candidates who pass the written exam must appear in the SSB interview. The test is divided into two parts: the Psychological Aptitude Test and the Intelligence Test. All selected candidates must appear first in Stage 1. Only those candidates who pass Stage 1 are invited to Stage 2. Candidates who qualify for Stage 2 have to provide original certificates.

UPSC CDS I Result 2023: Exam Date

The written examination was conducted on April 16, 2023. A total of 6518 candidates have qualified the examination and will have to appear for the interview round. Candidates must note that the marks-sheet of candidates who have not qualified, will be available on the Commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result of OTA.