UPSC Civil Services result 2019 out: PM Narendra Modi congratulates toppers, says 'exciting career of public service awaits you'

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (August 4) congratulated successful candidates of Union Public Service Commission civil services examinations and conveyed good wishes for their new and exciting phase of lives.

"Congratulations to all the bright youngsters who have successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination, 2019! An exciting and satisfying career of public service awaits you. My best wishes!" PM Modi tweeted.

"For those youngsters who did not get the desired result in the Civil Services Examination, 2019, I would like to tell them- life is full of several opportunities. Each and every one of you is hardworking and diligent. Best wishes for all your future endeavours," he said in another tweet.

The result of 2019 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services examination were announced by the commission on its official website — upsc.gov.in. Candidates can download the UPSC provisional appointment list of candidates who have qualified the civil services 2019 exam by visiting the official website of the commission.

The list was released on the basis of a written examination and personality test, held by the Union Public Service Commission in September 2019. The interviews for Personality Test were held in February-August 2020.

The UPSC has released the list, in order of merit, of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to:

(i) Indian Administrative Service;

(ii) Indian Foreign Service;

(iii) Indian Police Service; and

(iv) Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’

A total of 829 candidates have been recommended for appointment. The break-up of category of recommended candiates is given below:

GENERAL: 304

EWS: 78

OBC: 251

SC: 129

ST: 67

IRS officer Pradeep Singh tops the list of 829 candidates who have qualified for the prestigious civil services, including the IAS, the IPS and the IFS. The top three rank holders — Pradeep Singh, Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma -- are serving officers. Pradeep Singh is a resident of Haryana, while Jatin Kishore hails from Delhi and Pratibha Verma from Uttar Pradesh.

The selection has been made against 927 vacancies reported by the government. The result of 11 candidates has been kept withheld.