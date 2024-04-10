UPSC CMS Application Form 2024 OUT At upsc.gov.in- Check Steps To Register

UPSC CMS 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the application form for the UPSC Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examination 2024 on April 10, 2024, accessible through their official website, upsc.gov.in. Those interested in participating in the UPSC CMS exam 2024 must promptly visit the designated website and complete their application before the closing date, which is April 30.

To commence the application process, candidates must first register for UPSC CMS 2024 on the One Time Registration platform. It's important to note that this registration is a one-time requirement. If applicants have previously registered on the platform, they can directly proceed to fill out the UPSC CMS 2024 application form on upsconline.nic.in.

Prospective candidates are advised to gather all necessary documents beforehand to ensure a smooth application process. The application fee for male candidates is Rs 200, whereas females and individuals belonging to the SC/ST/OBC/PwD categories are exempt from paying any fee.

UPSC CMS Application Form 2024: Steps To Register

- Visit the UPSC CMS application portal at upsconline.nic.in.

- Locate and click on the link for the UPSC CMS 2024 application form.

- Provide basic information and choose your preferred exam center.

- Upload scanned copies of the required documents.

- Pay the applicable application fee, which is Rs 200 for males and waived for females and candidates from SC/ST categories.

- Thoroughly review the application form for accuracy before submitting.

- Once submitted, download a copy of the UPSC CMS 2024 application form for future reference.

Additionally, the Commission will offer a window for UPSC CMS application form corrections for a limited period following the application deadline. Applicants are encouraged to consult the official UPSC CMS notification for comprehensive guidance on the application process.