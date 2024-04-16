UPSC CMS Application Form 2024 OUT, Last Day To Apply April 30- Steps To Register Here

UPSC CMS 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has initiated the release of the UPSC CMS application form 2024 on April 10, 2024, accessible via their official website upsc.gov.in. Aspiring candidates are encouraged to promptly visit the site and complete their applications before the closing date, which is April 30. To apply for the UPSC CMS 2024 examination, candidates must undergo registration on the One Time Registration platform, a process that only needs to be completed once in a lifetime. Those who have previously registered on the website can directly proceed to fill out the UPSC CMS 2024 application form on upsconline.nic.in.

It is imperative for candidates to ensure that all necessary documents are up to date before commencing the UPSC CMS application form 2024. The application fee for male candidates is Rs 200, while females and individuals belonging to the SC/ST/OBC/PwD categories are exempt from any fees.

UPSC CMS Application Form 2024: Steps To Register

- Access the UPSC CMS application portal at upsconline.nic.in.

- Navigate to the link featuring the UPSC CMS 2024 application form.

- Provide essential information and select a preferred exam centre.

- Upload scanned copies of the required documents.

- Complete the payment process, with a fee of Rs 200 for males and no fee for females and SC/ST category.

- Carefully review the application form before submission.

- Download and save the UPSC CMS 2024 application form for future reference.

Additionally, the Commission will make available a UPSC CMS application form correction window, allowing applicants to rectify any errors for a limited period following the deadline. For further details on the application process, candidates are advised to consult the official UPSC CMS notification.