UPSC CSE Mains 2023 Result To Be DECLARED Soon At upsc.gov.in- Check Latest Update Here

UPSC CSE Mains 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Exam (UPSC CSE) Mains 2023 result date is expected shortly. The UPSC prelims exam 2023 qualified 14,624 students, making them eligible to take the mains exam on September 15, 16, 17, 23, and 24. The commission will conduct the interview round following the UPSC IAS Mains result 2023, according to the selection criteria. The names and roll numbers of the shortlisted applicants will be included in the UPSC CSE Mains test 2023 merit list.

UPSC CSE Mains 2023: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the UPSC website, which is located at https://upsc.gov.in/.

Step 2: Navigate to the ' Written Result' Tab.

Step 3: Scroll down to the "Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023" section.

Step 4: Select the "PDF" option next to the "Result" notification.

Step 5: Download the PDF and look for your roll number to discover if you've passed the UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2023.

The UPSC prelims IAS exam consists of two 400-mark examinations, with the mains papers carrying a total of 2,350 points. There are 1,105 open positions. The mains exam was divided into two sessions: one in the morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and one in the afternoon from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.