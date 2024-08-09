UPSC CSE Mains 2024 Exam Schedule Released At upsc.gov.in- Steps To Check Here

UPSC CSE Mains 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the schedule for the Civil Services Main Examination 2024. Candidates can access the detailed timetable on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. The Mains exams will be held on September 20, 21, 22, 28, and 29, 2024, with two sessions each day: 9:00 am to 12:00 noon and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Only candidates who passed the UPSC CSE Prelims 2024, which took place on June 16, are eligible for the Mains. The results of the Prelims, announced on July 1, showed that 14,627 candidates were successful. This year, the UPSC aims to fill 1,056 vacancies, including 40 positions for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD).

The exam schedule includes the Essay Paper on September 20, General Studies Paper I and II on September 21, General Studies Paper III and IV on September 22, Indian Language and English papers on September 28, and Optional Subject Papers 1 and 2 on September 29.

UPSC CSE Mains 2024: Steps to check here

Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, locate and click on the link for the UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2024 schedule.

A PDF containing the exam schedule will open.

Download the PDF and print a copy for your records.

The UPSC CSE Mains 2024 will commence with the Essay paper on September 20. On September 21, candidates will take General Studies Paper-I in the morning and General Studies Paper-II in the afternoon. The exams continue on September 22 with General Studies Paper-III in the morning and General Studies Paper-IV in the afternoon.

On September 23, the qualifying Indian Language paper and the English paper will be conducted in the morning and afternoon sessions, respectively. The final exams on September 28 will focus on Optional Subject Paper-I in the morning and Optional Subject Paper-II in the afternoon.