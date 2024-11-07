UPSC ESE Preliminary Exam Schedule 2025 Released At upsc.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

UPSC ESE Preliminary Exam Schedule 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the schedule for the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination 2025. According to the official notification, the exam will take place on June 8, 2025, at various centers nationwide. It will be held in two sessions: Paper I from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM and Paper II from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Candidates can view the exam schedule on the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in. The deadline to submit application forms is November 22, 2024. A correction window for applications will be available from November 23 to 29, 2024. The UPSC had originally planned to hold the Engineering Services (ESE) Preliminary Examination (Stage I) on February 9, 2025. However, as per the revised exam schedule, it will now take place on June 8, 2025.

The government has announced that recruitment for the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) will be carried out through both the Civil Services Examination—covering the Traffic, Accounts, and Personnel sub-cadres—and the ESE, which will focus on the Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, Signal & Telecommunication, and Stores sub-cadres. Paper I will be worth 200 marks, while Paper II will carry 300 marks. Candidates who pass the preliminary exam will be eligible for the main exam, which is scheduled for August 10, 2025. This recruitment process aims to fill 457 vacancies.

UPSC ESE Preliminary Exam Schedule 2025: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ESE 2025 registration link.

Step 3: Complete the registration and follow the application process.

Step 4: Fill out the form, make the payment, and submit the application.

Step 5: Save and print a copy for future reference.

Last month, UPSC postponed the ESE preliminary and main exams to give candidates additional preparation time due to changes in the recruitment process for the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS). This decision aligns with the government’s strategy to recruit IRMS officers through both the Civil Services Examination and the ESE.