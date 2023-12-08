upsc.gov.in, UPSC Mains Result 2023 Released At upsc.gov.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download PDF Here

trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2696783
UPSC Mains Result 2023: The UPSC provided the link to the Mains Result 2023 today, December 8. Candidates who took the UPSC CSE 2023 exam can download the results from the official website, scroll down for more details.

UPSC Mains Result 2023: The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC Mains Result 2023 is released on the official website. Candidates who took the UPSC CSE 2023 exam can now check and download their results. It is now available on the official website, upsc.gov.in. The Detailed Application Form-II will shortly be made available on the website following the release of the UPSC Mains 2023 result. Qualified candidates must complete and submit the DAF-2 form before the deadline to be considered for the interview process.

Only applicants who have passed the Mains exam are eligible to participate in the interview phase. According to information provided by the UPSC, qualifying candidates' personality tests/interviews will begin next year. UPSC Interview 2023 dates will be posted on the website shortly.

UPSC Mains Result 2023: Here’s how to download

1. Go to the official website, upsc.gov.in.
2. Navigate to the UPSC Mains 2023 Result PDF link on the homepage.
3. The UPSC Mains Result 2023 roll number-wise PDF shall be displayed.
4. Go to the PDF and download it.
5. Make a copy for future reference.

UPSC Mains Result 2023; direct link here

The UPSC 2023 Mains test consists of two papers, Paper A and Paper B, and applicants must pass both to advance in the recruitment process. In terms of qualifying marks, candidates must obtain at least 25% in each qualifying paper in order to pass the main test. 

