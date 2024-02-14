UPSC IFS Exam 2024 Registration Begins At upsc.gov.in- Direct Link To Apply Here

UPSC IFS Exam 2024: The Indian Forest Service (IFS) examination 2024 notification has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Registration for UPSC IFS 2024 is now open on the official website, upsc.gov.in. Eligible candidates can submit their applications by March 5, 2024. A non-refundable application fee of Rs 100 is applicable for candidates, excluding females, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD). Payment can be made through debit card, credit card, UPI, or net banking. The application deadline is March 5, 2024, and the correction window will be active from March 6 to March 12, 2024. The Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination is scheduled for May 26, 2024.

UPSC IFS Application Form 2024: Steps To Register

- Go to the official website, upsc.gov.in

- Click on the link for IFS registration

- Register yourselves and generate login credentials

- Login with your details and fill the application form

- Upload the documents and pay the fee

- Submit the form and save the confirmation page

- Take a print out of the form for further reference

UPSC IFS 2024: Eligibility Criteria

- Citizenship: The applicant should be a citizen of India.

- Age Criteria: The candidate must be 21 years old and should not exceed 32 years on August 1, 2024. The birth date should fall between August 2, 1992, and August 1, 2003.

- Educational Qualifications: A candidate must possess a bachelor's degree with a focus on at least one of the following subjects: animal husbandry and veterinary science, botany, chemistry, geology, mathematics, physics, statistics, and zoology. Alternatively, a bachelor's degree in agriculture, forestry, or engineering from any recognized university is acceptable.

UPSC IFS 2024: Application Fee

For candidates applying for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, the application fee is ₹100/-. This fee can be paid through various methods, including depositing cash at any State Bank of India (SBI) branch, utilizing the net banking facility of SBI, or making payments through Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit cards, UPI, or Internet Banking from any bank. However, female, SC, ST, and PwBD candidates are exempt from paying the application fee.