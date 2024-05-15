UPSC NDA 2 Registration 2024 Begins At upsc.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

UPSC NDA 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the NDA 2, NA application form 2024 today. UPSC NA, NDA notification has been released as scheduled on the official website upsc.gov.in. The registration page is now active, and the deadline to apply is June 4, 2024. The UPSC NDA II application form fee for the General and OBC categories is Rs 100, while there is no price for SC, ST, or female candidates. Only unmarried male/female candidates born not earlier than January 2, 2006 and no later than January 1, 2009 are eligible to apply.

UPSC NDA Registration 2024: Steps to apply here

1. Visit the official website i.e. upsconline.nic.in

2. Select the "New Registration" option on the homepage

3. Register yourself by providing the relevant information to generate login credentials.

4. Log in with the application number and password.

5. Fill the form, pay the application cost, and double-check the information.

6. Submit the form and download the confirmation document.

"The Online Applications can be filled upto 04.06.2024 till 6:00 PM. The eligible candidates shall be issued an e-Admit Card on the last working day of the preceding week of the date of examination. The e-Admit Card will be made available on the UPSC website (upsconline.nic.in),” reads the official notice.