UPSC NDA, NA 1 Final Result 2024 Released At upsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Toppers List Here

UPSC Final Result 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination 2024. The name-wise results can be viewed on the official website, upsc.gov.in. A total of 641 candidates have qualified based on their performance in the written exam and interviews. Armaanpreet Singh from Punjab has secured the top position. Candidates who have provisionally qualified must submit necessary documents such as proof of date of birth, educational qualifications, and caste or PWD certificates (if applicable). Marks will be available on the UPSC website 15 days after the final results are declared.

"The results of Medical Examination have not been taken into account in preparing these lists. The candidature of all the candidates is provisional, subject to their submitting the requisite certificates in support of date of birth and educational qualifications etc claimed by them directly to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General’s Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No.III, Wing–I, R.K Puram, New Delhi -110066 wherever this has not already been done and NOT to UPSC,” reads the official notice.

UPSC Final Result 2024: Here’s how to download result

Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, find the "Latest News" section.

Click on the link titled "Final Result: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2024."

A PDF file containing the roll numbers and names of the qualified candidates will appear on the screen.

Review the document and download it.

UPSC Final result 2024: Topper’s list

S.No. Roll No. Name 1. 3552515 ARMAANPREET SINGH 2. 1442325 HARDIK GARG 3. 1448255 NIKHIL RAJ 4. 0843400 UJJWAL OLA 5. 2645249 OM SENGAR

Through this examination, the commission will fill a total of 400 positions, including 208 vacancies in the Army, 42 in the Navy, 120 in the Air Force, and 30 in the Naval Academy.