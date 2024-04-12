UPSC NDA, NA Admit Card 2024 Released At upsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UPSC NDA Admit Card 2024: The UPSC issued theadmit card for the NDA and NA 1 examinations today, April 12. Candidates who want to attempt the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) can check and obtain their admit cards from the official websites, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. To download the NDA admit card, candidates must log in using either their registration number or roll number. UPSC has asked applicants to print the admit cards and save them until the UPSC NDA result 2024 is declared.

According to the official schedule, the UPSC NDA NA 1 exam will take place on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at various centres/venues across India. The exam will be held in two shifts, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 2 p.m.

UPSC NDA Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

1. Go to the official website: upsc.gov.in.

2. On the displayed portal, click the link that reads "Download e-admit card of National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2024".

3. Enter your registration ID or roll number and password.

4. Access and save the admission card.

5. Print out for future reference.

"Please note that entry into the Examination Venue shall be closed 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination i.e. 9:30 AM for the Forenoon Session and 01:30 PM for the Afternoon Session. No candidate shall be allowed to enter into the Examination Venue after closure of the entry," reads the official notification of UPSC.