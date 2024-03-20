UPSC Prelims 2024: Civil Service Exam Postponed Due To Lok Sabha Elections- Check New Dates Here

UPSC Prelims 2024: The Union Public Service Commission has postponed the UPSC Civil Service Prelims Exam 2024. Candidates who plan to take the Civil Services Prelims test can view the official notice on the UPSC's website, upsc.gov.in. The exam schedule was rescheduled following the Election Commission's notification on Saturday about the calendar for the 18th Lok Sabha elections, which will be held from April 19 to June 1, 2024.

“Due to the schedule of the impending General Election, the Commission has decided to postpone the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination – 2024 which also serves as screening test for Indian Forest Service Examination, 2024 from 26-05- 2024 to 16-06-2024,” reads the official notice.

UPSC Prelims 2024: Total vacancies

The UPSC Civil Services Prelims test, which was set for May 26, 2024, has been postponed. The Civil Services 2024 examination will fill around 1,056 openings in various services. For additional information, aspirants can visit the UPSC's official website.

UPSC Prelims 2024: Steps to download official notice here

Visit the UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in.

Click on the UPSC Civil Service Prelims Exam 2024 Notice link on the home page.

A new PDF file will open, allowing candidates to review the content.

Download the page and retain a printed copy for future use.

UPSC Prelims 2024: Eligibility

To be eligible for the exam, a candidate must be at least 21 years old and not yet 32 years old on August 1, 2024, i.e., the candidate must have been born between August 2, 1992 and August 1, 2003, according to the Commission's CSE notification.

The UPSC IAS prelims admit card 2024 will be made available at least ten days before the test day. Candidates can download their UPSC Prelims hall ticket 2024 from the official website, upsc.gov.in, once it is ready. To download the UPSC Civil Services admit card for 2024, individuals may provide their registration number, roll number, or date of birth.