UPSC Prelims 2024: CSE Registration Ends Today At upsconline.nic.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

UPSC CSE 2024: The Union Public Service Commission's Civil Services Examination 2024 preliminary exam registration period will finish on March 5, 2024. The UPSC CSE registration deadline ends today. Interested candidates who have not yet applied should register as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush. The UPSC application form link is accessible on the official website, upsc.gov.in. This recruiting drive will fill approximately 1056 positions, including 40 designated for people with benchmark disabilities.

UPSC selects candidates based on their performance in the preliminary exam, main exam, and interview. Only those who pass the preliminary exam, which is set for May 26, will be able to take the main exam. In order to be qualified to apply, the candidate must be at least 21 years old and not older than 32 on August 1, 2024; in other words, the candidate must have been born between August 2, 1992, and August 1, 2003.

UPSC CSE 2024: Steps to apply here

Visit the official website: upsconline.nic.in.

Go to 'OTR for examinations of UPSC and online application' and click on the apply link

Fill out the Part 1 registration form, pay the cost, and upload the papers.

Select the exam centre and submit the form.

Download the form and print it for future reference.

A candidate must hold a graduate degree from one of the recognised universities or have an equivalent certificate.Candidates must pay a fee of Rs 100, while female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability candidates are excused from paying the price.