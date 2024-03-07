UPSC Prelims Correction Window 2024 Opens Today At upsc.gov.in- Check Details Here

UPSC Prelims 2024: UPSC will open the revision window for UPSC Prelims 2024 beginning today, March 7, 2024. Candidates who have already registered for the exam can make modifications using the official website, upsc.gov.in. Candidates can correct their online applications from March 7 to March 13. The deadline to apply was March 5, but due to aspirants requesting an extension because OTR was experiencing a technical issue, the commission decided to extend the deadline by one day.

Candidates can submit their applications until March 6, 2024, at 6 p.m. According to the official notification, the UPSC Prelims will be conducted on May 26, 2024, and the Mains will begin on September 20 and last up to five days.

UPSC Prelims Correction Window 2024: List of Changes Allowed

Application form can be edited including List of centre can be changed for a particular time period after the closing date. Signature Photograph

UPSC Prelims Correction Window 2024: Here’s how to edit

1. Visit the official website upsc.gov.in.

2. Login on the homepage to access the form.

3. Edit the details, including photographs, signatures, and more.

4. Carefully check all the details and submit.

5. Download and print out.

"Correction window to modify the entries (including Photograph/Signature) made by the applicant in their application for CS (P)/IFOS (P) Exam 2024 will be available from 7th March to 13th March 2024." reads the official notification on website.