UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For These Vacancies Now

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is seeking applicants for a number of positions at various levels in several Central Government Ministries and Departments. Some of the positions available include Specialist Grade III in Microbiology and Pathology, Senior Assistant Controller of Mines, Assistant Professor or Lecturer, and Assistant Surgeon. The last date of registration for online applications is June 29, 2023.

What is the eligibility criteria for UPSC Recruitment 2023?

The eligibility criteria for UPSC Recruitment 2023 state that every applicant must be a postgraduate in the concerned discipline.

What are the pay scales for different positions in UPSC Recruitment 2023?

· Specialist Grade III: Level 11

· Assistant Engineer: Level 07

· Scientist: Level 10

· Junior Research Officer: Level 07

What are the age limits for different positions in UPSC Recruitment 2023?

· Specialist Grade III: 40 years

· Assistant Professor: 40 years

· Assistant Surgeon: 35 years

· Senior Assistant Controller of Mines: 40 years

What is the application fee for UPSC Recruitment 2023?

The application fee for General and OBC category applicants is Rs. 25. However, female candidates belonging to the PWBD/SC/ST category do not have to pay any fees. Payment of the fees can be made at any branch of SBI through cash deposit or by utilising the online services of any bank. Accepted modes of payment include Mastercard, Visa, Rupay, credit cards, debit cards, or UPI transactions.

How will the selection process be conducted for UPSC Recruitment 2023?

The candidates will be selected based on an interview.

How can eligible candidates apply for UPSC Recruitment 2023?

Eligible candidates can visit the official website — https://upsconline.nic.in/ — to apply for the positions. They are required to fill out the application form, upload all the necessary documents and certificates, and pay the application fee. It is also advised to take a hardcopy print of the application for future reference. The last date to register an application online is June 29, 2023.

How many vacancies are available for each position in UPSC Recruitment 2023?

· 26 vacancies in the specialty of microbiology in grade III

· 15 vacancies in the specialty of pathology in grade III

· 2 vacancies in Senior Assistant Controller of Mines

· 4 vacancies for Assistant Professor for Forensic Medicine and Community

· 2 vacancies in Assistant Surgeon/Medical Officer

· 6 vacancies for Assistant Professor/Lecturer in Anatomy

· 4 vacancies for Assistant Professors or Lecturers in Obstetrics

· 1 vacancy for an Assistant Professor or Lecturer in Homoeopathic Materia Medical

· 1 vacancy for an Assistant Professor or Lecturer in Organon of Medicine

· 7 vacancies for Assistant Professor or Lecturer in the Practice of Medicine

· 1 vacancy for a specialty in the field of Assistant Professor or Lecturer in Repertory

· 4 vacancies for Assistant Professor/Lecturer in Surgery