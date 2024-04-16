UPSC Success Story: All About IAS Topper Aditya Srivastava And His Preparation Method

UPSC Success Story: The Union Public Service Commission released the names and lists of UPSC IAS toppers today, April 16th. Aditya Srivastava has topped the UPSC IAS Exam 2023. Aditya Srivastava's journey from a small hamlet in Bhitauli, Lucknow, to achieving the coveted All India Rank 1 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination is nothing short of inspirational. His narrative exemplifies the power of endurance, dedication, and unflinching drive in pursuing one's dreams.

Educational Background:

He received his education from CMS Lucknow's Aliganj branch. Aditya scored 95% in class 12th. He attended IIT Kanpur for BTech and MTech, where he graduated with a gold medal. According to his interview, Aditya worked for Goldman Sachs for 15 months. In one of his mock interviews, Aditya stated that he wanted to work at the grassroots level and improve the system.

Aditya's educational background played an important influence in determining his trajectory. He earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in aeronautical engineering from the reputed Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. His scholastic prowess and analytical skills developed at IIT created a solid platform for his UPSC preparation.

Aditya Srivastava's success is even more impressive given his previous try at the Civil Services Exam. He was placed 236th in the 2022 UPSC CSE and chose the Indian Police Service (IPS). He is undergoing training at the National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

Growing up in a humble household, Aditya faced various obstacles. However, his love of learning and desire to serve the country as a civil servant kept him motivated. Despite the odds stacked against him, Aditya remained determined to pass one of the most difficult competitive tests in the country. He faced setbacks and disappointments, but each one strengthened his drive to achieve. Aditya's preparation method played a crucial role in his achievement. He took a systematic approach to learning, devoting long hours to memorizing the subject and remaining current with events. Aditya emphasized conceptual understanding above rote memory, which enabled him to confidently handle even the most difficult topics.

Aditya's amazing story continues to resonate with aspirants across the country, serving as a source of hope and motivation for those commencing on their own UPSC preparation path.