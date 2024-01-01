UPSSSC Lekhpal Result 2023 Declared At upsssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard

UPSSSC Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced the results for the Lekhpal examination conducted in 2023. Candidates who took part in the exam can now view and download their UPSSSC Lekhpal results on the official website, upsssc.gov.in. The recruitment drive aimed to fill a total of 8,085 vacancies, and the UPSSSC Lekhpal exam saw 7,897 candidates qualifying. Among the qualified candidates, 3,193 belong to unreserved categories, 780 are from economically disadvantaged sections, 1,615 are from scheduled tribes, and 149 are from other backward classes.

UPSSSC Result 2023: Direct Link

UPSSSC Lekhpal Results 2023: Steps To Download

- Visit the official site of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in

- On the homepage, go to the result tab.

- Next, click on the link that reads “Click here to view results’.

- Then click on the link which says “Click here to view rajasva lekhpal result'

- You will be redirected to a login page.

- Enter your credentials such as registration number and date of birth.

- The UPSSSC Lekhpal final result will appear on the screen.

- Save and take a printout for future reference.

The final UPSSSC Lekhpal result has been compiled by considering the outcomes of the preliminary examination, main examination, and interviews. Following the Lekhpal mains exam conducted on July 31, a total of 27,433 candidates were shortlisted. Subsequently, interviews were conducted for the selected candidates, who are now required to submit their documents, including the Lekhpal merit list, birth certificate, address proofs, academic qualification certificates, and other relevant documents, to facilitate the joining procedure.