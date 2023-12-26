UPSSSC PET Result 2023 Likely To Be OUT Today At upsssc.gov.in- Check Latest Update Here

UPSSSC PET Result 2023: UPSSSC PET Result 2023 is expected to release anytime soon. Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) conducted the PET exam in October and over 20 lakh candidates registered for the exam. Now, candidates are waiting for the result and UP PET final answer key. Candidates who successfully pass the UPSC PET exam will be eligible for further stages of the recruitment process. The provisional answer key for UP PET was issued on November 6, and candidates were allowed to raise objections until November 15. Subsequently, UPSSSC will formulate the final answer key based on the valid objections raised by the candidates.

UPSSSC PET 2023: Here’s how to download

Visit the UPSSSC official website.

Navigate to the link for downloading the final/revised answer key or checking the result, depending on your requirement.

Log in by entering your details.

Download the information and keep a printed copy for future reference.

On November 6, the UPSSSC PET answer key was made available. The deadline for filing objections was November 15, 2023. The Commission will later release the final answer key along with the results. Candidates are advised to check the official UPSSSC website for updates on the results and the final answer key.