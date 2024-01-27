UPSSSC PET Result 2023 To Be Released SOON At upsssc.gov.in- Check Important Details Here

UPSSSC PET Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will release the results of the Preliminary Eligibility Test (UP PET 2023) on its official website, upsssc.gov.in. The final/revised answer key has been released, and results are expected shortly. Candidates can find the solution keys for all exam days and shifts on the official website, upsssc.gov.in. The provisional answer key for the PET examination was released on November 6, and the objection window concluded on November 15. The commission considered these objections before preparing the final key.

Qualifying the UP PET is essential for joining Group C recruitment in UP. Successful prelims candidates proceed to the main examination. Those clearing both stages undergo interviews and document verification, leading to the final selection process.

UPSSSC PET 2023: Steps To Check Result

Visit the UPSSSC's official website, upsssc.gov.in.

Open the PET final/revised answer key download or the result link, as appropriate.

Log in by entering your information.

Take a printout for future reference.

The exam was conducted across the state in two shifts on October 28 and 29 in two shifts 10 am to noon and 3 pm to 5 pm. More than 20 lakh candidates had applied for it, but more than 7 lakh candidates were absent from the examination. The examination was conducted in more than 1,000 centres in a total of 35 districts. The final anwer key was released on January 24.

The UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test comprises 100 multiple-choice questions with applicable negative marking. The syllabus includes General Science, Social Science, Geography, Indian Constitution, Indian Economy, and History of India.