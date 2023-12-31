UPSSSC PET Result 2023 To Be Released SOON At upsssc.gov.in- Check Latest Update Here

UPSSSC PET Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will soon announce the UPSSSC PET Result 2023. Once available, candidates can view their results on the official UPSSSC website at upsssc.gov.in. The UPSSSC PET exam took place on October 28 and 29, 2023. The preliminary answer key was published on November 6, 2023, and last date to raise objections was November 15, 2023. Subsequently, UPSSSC will formulate the final answer key based on the valid objections raised by the candidates. According to reports UPSSSC PET result will be out in the first week of January, however official date is yet to be out. The Preliminary Eligibility Test (UP PET 2023) was conducted by UPSSSC on October 28 and 29.

UPSSSC PET 2023: Steps To Download

Visit the UPSSSC official website.

Navigate to the link for downloading the final/revised answer key or checking the result, depending on your requirement.

Log in by entering your details.

Download the information and keep a printed copy for future reference.

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) conducted the PET exam in October and over 20 lakh candidates registered for the exam. On November 6, the UPSSSC PET answer key was made available. The deadline for filing objections was November 15, 2023. The Commission will later release the final answer key along with the results. Candidates are advised to check the official UPSSSC website for updates on the results and the final answer key.