UPTAC COUNSELLING 2024

UPTAC Counselling 2024: BArch Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released At uptac.admissions.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

UPTAC Counselling 2024: Candidates must report to their colleges and pay the confirmation fee by August 18. Round 2 choice filling begins on August 19, with results expected on August 22, while BTech Round 3 choice filling starts on August 20.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 19, 2024, 10:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau
UPTAC Counselling 2024: APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has released the Round 1 seat allotment results for the UPTAC Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) 2024 program today, August 17. Candidates who participated in the counseling process can now check their seat allotment results for BArch Round 1 on the official website at uptac.admissions.nic.in.

Candidates allocated seats must report to their respective colleges and pay the seat confirmation fee by August 18, 2024. Candidates must log in using their application number and password to view their UPTAC 2024 Round 1 seat allotment results.

UPTAC Counselling 2024: Steps to download here

  • Visit the official UPTAC website.
  • Select the link for the BArch Round 1 counseling allotment results.
  • Log in with your NATA application number and password.
  • Your BArch allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save the BArch Round 1 allotment result for future reference.

UPTAC Counselling 2024; direct link to download Round 1 Allotment result here

For UPTAC 2024, online choice filling and locking for Round 2 will take place on August 19 and 20, with the seat allotment results being announced on August 22. Additionally, choice filling for the Bachelor of Technology (BTech) program in Round 3 will start on August 20, and candidates can submit their preferences until August 21. To finalize their admission, candidates must confirm their choices and pay the acceptance fee by August 25.

