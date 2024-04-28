Uttarakhand Board Result 2024: UBSE Class 10th, 12th Result To Be OUT On April 30 At ubse.uk.gov.in- Steps To Check Scores

UBSE Board 2024: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is set to release the Uttarakhand Board Results 2024 on April 30. At 11:30 am, following a press conference, the official link for the UK Board results will become active. During the press conference, Uttarakhand board officials will also announce the state toppers, pass percentage, and other pertinent details.

The exams for UK Board's 10th and 12th grades were held from February 27, 2024, to March 16, 2024. With over 2 lakh students eagerly awaiting the UK Results, the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in will be the primary platform for result checking. Students will need to log in using their roll number to access their results. Additionally, alternative methods for result inquiry will also be provided on the website.

UBSE Board Result 2024: Steps To Check Scores

Step 1: Go to the official Uttarakhand board website.

Step 2: Find and click on the link for Uttarakhand 10th and 12th results.

Step 3: Log in using your roll number and other required credentials.

Step 4: The result mark sheet will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the mark sheet for future reference.

Uttarakhand Board 2024: Result Date And Time

Class 10 Result Date: April 30

Class 12 Result Date: April 30

Result Time: 11:30 am

Uttarakhand Board 2024: Exam Date

The Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for 2024 took place from February 27 to March 16. Last year, the UK Board released the results for both classes on May 26. According to official records, the passing percentage for Class 10 was 85.17%, and for Class 12, it stood at 80.98%.