Uttarakhand Board Result 2024: UBSE Class 10th, 12th Results DECLARED At ubse.uk.gov.in- Direct Link Here

UBSE Board 2024: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) declared Class 10 and Class 12th results today, April 30. Students who appeared in the UBSE Class 10th, and 12th examination can check their scores at the official websites, ie ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. Candidates are required to enter their roll number, application number and registration number to check their scores. Over 2 lakh students appeared for the UK board exams. The official website - ubse.uk.gov.in will be the primary platform for result checking but students can also try these alternative methods for result inquiry like SMS.

Uttarakhand Board Result Class 10th, 12th 2024: Direct Link

UBSE Board Result 2024: Steps To Check Scores

Step 1: Go to the official Uttarakhand board website.

Step 2: Find and click on the link for Uttarakhand 10th and 12th results.

Step 3: Log in using your roll number and other required credentials.

Step 4: The result mark sheet will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the mark sheet for future reference.

UK Board Results 2024: Check These Details On Scorecard

- Student’s name

- Roll number

- Date of birth

- School name

-Subject-wise marks scored

- Aggregate score

- Division

- Remarks

Uttarakhand Board 2024: Exam Date

The Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for 2024 took place from February 27 to March 16. Last year, the UK Board released the results for both classes on May 26. According to official records, the passing percentage for Class 10 was 85.17%, and for Class 12, it stood at 80.98%.