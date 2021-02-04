Uttarakhand: School reopening order issued in this district; check details

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has decided to reopen all the schools from February 8 for classes 6 to 12.

Instructions have been issued to appoint a nodal officer in order to follow the COVID-19 protocol in the schools.

All the schools are instructed to maintain proper arrangements of social distancing, masks and sanitises.

The students with proper permission from their parents/ guardians will only be allowed to attend the classes.

The schools are instructed to teach the students in two shifts in case the numbers are higher than the expected limit. It also said that the online classes will take place like before.

The schools have also been instructed to provide concession in attendance to students if they face any difficulty.

The students are not required to attend physical classes compulsorily, they will have a choice to attend it or not. Nobody from the authority can force the students to attend classes.

The decision to reopen schools was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday (January 30).

The schools were closed down due to the imposition of national lockdown induced by COVID-19 pandemic.

There are 96,281 cases in Uttarakhand. The number of recovered patient is 93,629. The death due to COVID-19 is 1,655.