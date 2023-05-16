WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: West Bengal Board Class 10th Result To Be Announced On May 19 At wbbse.org- Check Time, Steps To Download Scorecard

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 Date, Time is out now. According to the announcement by the West Bengal Education minister Bratya Basu, the WB 10th results 2023 will be declared on May 19. Once the result is announced via press conference, the result link will be issued on the official website- wbbse.org.Students will be required to enter their roll number and date of birth to access the result. It was via Twitter that the state education minister announced this. He posted, "19th May, 2023, Friday, 10 am, the Results of Madhyamik Pariksha 2023 shall be declared by WBBSE."

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: Date And Time

West Bnegal board 10th result 2023 resilt will be announced on May 19 at 10 am via the press conference and the result link will be issued on the official website at 12 noon.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: Steps To Download Scorecard

Go to the official website- wbbse.org

On the appeared homepage, click on the WB 10th result 2023 link

A new login page would open

Enter your roll number and date of birth or other details, as prompted

Access the marksheet and download the same

Take print out for the future references

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: Total Candidates

The number of applicants was 10 lakh 98 thousand 775 the previous year. This year, there were 6 lakh 98 thousand 628 fewer of those candidates. This year, there are 2 lakh 90 thousand 172 male candidates overall, and there are 3 lakh 56 thousand 21 female candidates. There were 2867 exam centres. The board issued a directive to the examination centers to the effect that candidates can leave within one hour of the commencement of the examination, but not with the question papers. If there is any disruption in any test centre while the exam is taking place, the board was under strict instructions to suspend the results of the candidates from that institution. For the by-election on March 1, the Board of Secondary Education held the test on February 27.