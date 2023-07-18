WBJEE 2023 Counselling: Register From July 20 At wbjeeb.nic.in

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has announced the counselling schedule for WBJEE 2023 candidates. The registration for the seat allotment procedure will start on July 20 and end on July 25. Interested applicants can fill the registration form through the official website of WBJEEB, https://wbjeeb.nic.in/. Candidates can modify or lock their choices by July 28. The first round of seat allotment results will be released on August 1.

Counselling will be done for courses mentioned in the seat matrix as published by the WBJEEB. Applicants having a rank in WBJEE or JEE Mains 2023 are eligible to participate in this counselling process.

WBJEE Counselling: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB, https://wbjeeb.nic.in/.

Step 2: On the homepage click on the counselling registration link.

Step 3: Register yourself by submitting your application number, roll number, name and date of birth.

Step 4: After registration, fill out your preferred seats at the college you are interested in.

Step 5: Pay the counselling fee.

Step 6: Click on Submit button.

Once the seat allotment list is released by the conducting body, candidates will have three options —accept, wait or reject the seat. On selecting a college for admission, the candidate must proceed with the document verification process.

The documents required by the candidate for the counselling process are WBJEE Mains results, admit card, Class 10 marksheet and Class 12 marksheet. The WBJEE Counselling consists of three rounds — seat allotment, upgradation and mop-up.

After the registration and submission of choices, candidates will be offered seats according to their preferences. They have to option to either accept and secure the seat, reject and wait for another list or quit the counselling process altogether. The mop-up round will take place only if there are vacant seats remaining after the second round.

To participate in the WBJEE counselling, candidates need to pay a registration fee of Rs 500, applicable to both WBJEE and JEE Mains candidates.

Selected candidates will gain admission in various engineering courses in colleges across West Bengal through WBJEE Counselling.