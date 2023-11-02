trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2683269
WBJEE 2024 exam date released at wbjeeb.nic.in-Check How to Apply

The WBJEE ( West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations) board has released the exam date at their official website wbjeeb.nic.in. Check the direct link, exam details and how to apply. 

 

Nov 02, 2023
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) has recently announced the much-awaited exam date for WBJEE 2024, setting the stage for aspiring students to plan and prepare for this important examination. The exam is scheduled to take place on April 28, 2024, and this announcement is now available on their official website.

WBJEE 2024 serves as the gateway to various prestigious courses in Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture offered by universities and colleges in West Bengal.

For those eyeing Engineering courses, it's essential to note that alongside the WBJEE, the admissions board also values JEE Main results. This allows candidates to showcase their merit through multiple avenues. On the other hand, students aiming for Architecture courses must qualify in the NATA (National Aptitude Test in Architecture) to secure their spot.

WBJEE 2024 How To Apply 

1. Visit the official WBJEE website at wbjeeb.nic.in.
2. Navigate to the "WBJEE 2024" link on the homepage.
3. Register as a new candidate to initiate the application process.
4. Complete the necessary documentation and submit the required fee.
5. Double-check all the details you've provided and retain a printout of the form for future reference.

This announcement is an exciting development for all aspiring students, and the meticulous preparation for WBJEE 2024 can now officially commence

